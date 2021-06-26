Primecap Management Co. CA Has $274.44 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.33% of U.S. Bancorp worth $274,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.