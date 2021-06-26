Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.21% of CSX worth $153,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 3,499,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

