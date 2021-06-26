Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 48,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $253,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

