Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 143,380 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.34% of CVS Health worth $339,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $171,279,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

