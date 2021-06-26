Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 64,335 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 64,335 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.50% of Illumina worth $279,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $5,795,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 206,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 656.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $52,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $474.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

