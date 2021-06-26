Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.41% of eBay worth $170,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of eBay by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

