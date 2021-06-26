Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $747,800.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,748,077 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

