PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0105

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. PRIZM has a market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $699,616.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,997,153 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

