Proactis (LON:PHD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.82

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.82 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 73.10 ($0.96). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 73.10 ($0.96), with a volume of 5,024 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.82. The firm has a market cap of £69.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

