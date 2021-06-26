ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $13,589,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after buying an additional 609,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 536,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after buying an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.71 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

