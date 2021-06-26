ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

PRA opened at $23.71 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

