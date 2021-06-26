Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 41.2% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $310,710.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038088 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,757,232,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,142,089 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.