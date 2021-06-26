Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) is M3F Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

M3F Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,026 shares during the quarter. Provident Bancorp comprises 6.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of Provident Bancorp worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVBC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 277,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

PVBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

