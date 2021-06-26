Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 72,500 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.21% of Verso worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verso by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Verso stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $595.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.