Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,252 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

EWY opened at $94.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

