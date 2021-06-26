Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,577 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Newmark Group worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Newmark Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.51 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.