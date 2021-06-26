Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,945 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Power Integrations worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.35.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.