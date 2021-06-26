Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 36,030 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of QuinStreet worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 624.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST opened at $18.64 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $999.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,930 shares of company stock worth $2,720,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

