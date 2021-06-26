Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.