Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $255.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.