Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $158.13 and a 52-week high of $238.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

