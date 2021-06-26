Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,213 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Big Lots worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BIG opened at $65.52 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.