Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Tupperware Brands worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

