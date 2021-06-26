Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.