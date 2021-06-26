Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of OceanFirst Financial worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

