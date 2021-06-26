Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Essent Group worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ESNT stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.