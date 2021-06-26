Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 221,370 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of A10 Networks worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 103,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A10 Networks stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $71,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

