Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 30,461 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 273.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,117,910 shares of company stock worth $284,549,708. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Moderna stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

