Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 51,364 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 163.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of QAD worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 395.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QADA opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

