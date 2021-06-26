Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of TTM Technologies worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,241. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

