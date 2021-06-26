Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,775,791 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,775,791 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of CoreCivic worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,408,000 after acquiring an additional 792,211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

CXW opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.