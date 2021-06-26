Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 206,030 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,030 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,318,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 298,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

