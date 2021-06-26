Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

