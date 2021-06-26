Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 29,821 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $62.01 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.03.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

