Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 30,302 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Standex International worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Standex International by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.