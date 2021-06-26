Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,140 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Textainer Group worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

