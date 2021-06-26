Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,561 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Encore Wire worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $20,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Encore Wire stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.