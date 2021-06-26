Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of The Wendy’s worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

