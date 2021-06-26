Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84.

