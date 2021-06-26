Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Sirius XM by 361.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

