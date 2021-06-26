Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,044 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Commvault Systems worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVLT opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

