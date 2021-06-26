Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 11,496 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

