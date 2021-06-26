Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $102,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

