Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,698.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $118,698.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050471 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001148 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

