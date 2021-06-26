Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 328,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

PSA stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.75. 687,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,000. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.64. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.