pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Down 29% This Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $31,263.17 and approximately $19.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00010492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00572509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037878 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

