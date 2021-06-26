PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,479. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

