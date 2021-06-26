Pundi X NEM Tops One Day Volume of $7,960.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $7,960.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

