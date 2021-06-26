Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.09 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $184.09 million and $18.24 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

