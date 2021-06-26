PutinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $310,192.31 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $310,192.31 and approximately $634.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.83 or 0.99957803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000810 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

